Overview

Dr. Kian Keyashian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Keyashian works at STANFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.