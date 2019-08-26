Overview

Dr. Kian Makipour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Makipour works at Northern Virginia Endoscopy Center in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.