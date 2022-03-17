Dr. Kian Samimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kian Samimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kian Samimi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Plastic Surgery Administrative Chief Resident|Plastic Surgery Residency|University of Utah
Scripps Mercy Hospital4077 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 260-7107
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners711 4th Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (619) 232-3040
Revivamed Medical Corp7629 Girard Ave Ste C3, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 459-2040
RevivaMed La Jolla7300 Girard Ave Ste 101, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 459-2040
RevivaMed Murrieta25405 Hancock Ave Ste 202, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (619) 232-3040
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Samimi fixed a bad job another provider did. He listens and cares not only about your appearance, but you as a person. My confidence is restored now that my lumpy, bumpy face is a thing of the past.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic, French, German and Persian
- Plastic Surgery Administrative Chief Resident|Plastic Surgery Residency|University of Utah
- General Surgery Chief Resident|General Surgery Residency
