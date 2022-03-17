Overview of Dr. Kian Samimi, MD

Dr. Kian Samimi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Plastic Surgery Administrative Chief Resident|Plastic Surgery Residency|University of Utah



Dr. Samimi works at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.