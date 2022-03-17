See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Kian Samimi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kian Samimi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (32)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kian Samimi, MD

Dr. Kian Samimi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Plastic Surgery Administrative Chief Resident|Plastic Surgery Residency|University of Utah

Dr. Samimi works at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Samimi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Mercy Hospital
    4077 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 260-7107
  2. 2
    Scripps Mercy Physician Partners
    711 4th Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 232-3040
  3. 3
    Revivamed Medical Corp
    7629 Girard Ave Ste C3, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 459-2040
  4. 4
    RevivaMed La Jolla
    7300 Girard Ave Ste 101, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 459-2040
  5. 5
    RevivaMed Murrieta
    25405 Hancock Ave Ste 202, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 232-3040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Samimi?

    Mar 17, 2022
    Dr. Samimi fixed a bad job another provider did. He listens and cares not only about your appearance, but you as a person. My confidence is restored now that my lumpy, bumpy face is a thing of the past.
    Dee — Mar 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kian Samimi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kian Samimi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Samimi to family and friends

    Dr. Samimi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Samimi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kian Samimi, MD.

    About Dr. Kian Samimi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, German and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649213281
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Plastic Surgery Administrative Chief Resident|Plastic Surgery Residency|University of Utah
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • General Surgery Chief Resident|General Surgery Residency
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kian Samimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samimi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samimi speaks Arabic, French, German and Persian.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Samimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samimi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kian Samimi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.