Dr. Kianoush Kian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kianoush Kian, MD
Overview of Dr. Kianoush Kian, MD
Dr. Kianoush Kian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Kian works at
Dr. Kian's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Laser & Eye Center of Arizona PC3303 E Baseline Rd Ste 104, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 632-2020
-
2
Glendale Office8751 N 51st Ave Ste 118, Glendale, AZ 85302 Directions (480) 632-2020
-
3
Queen Creek Office22707 S Ellsworth Rd Ste 4, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Directions (480) 632-2020
-
4
Chandler Sunlakes Office4920 S Alma School Rd Ste 3, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 412-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
Advanced Laser & Eye Center of Arizona: Gilbert3133 W March Ln Ste 1090, Stockton, CA 95219 Directions (480) 632-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona PHCS
- Avesis
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kian?
Dr. Kian is great. I would highly recommend him. He took the time to personally review my needs and was very professional and also very personable. I left the office grateful for having gone there.
About Dr. Kianoush Kian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic, French, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1962456590
Education & Certifications
- Brackenridge Hospital
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Southwestern University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kian works at
Dr. Kian speaks Arabic, French, Persian, Persian and Spanish.
529 patients have reviewed Dr. Kian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.