Overview of Dr. Kiarash Michel, MD

Dr. Kiarash Michel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Michel works at Comprehensive Urology Medcl Grp in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.