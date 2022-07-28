Dr. Kiavash Nikkhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nikkhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiavash Nikkhou, MD
Overview of Dr. Kiavash Nikkhou, MD
Dr. Kiavash Nikkhou, MD is an Urology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nikkhou works at
Dr. Nikkhou's Office Locations
West Coast Urology415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 260, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 467-1734Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Nikkhou for a couple years and I feel very comfortable with his diagnosis and recommendations. He patiently hear all my questions and explain very clear my condition and recommended procedures and treatment. Last visit was close to an emergency due to an elevated PSA test and worrisome symptoms, and the ladies from the front office were able to get me an appointment in a couple days. They were very helpful and handle all of the test and paperwork efficiently.
About Dr. Kiavash Nikkhou, MD
- Urology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1720480916
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center
- Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center
- Yale School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nikkhou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nikkhou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nikkhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nikkhou works at
Dr. Nikkhou has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nikkhou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nikkhou speaks Persian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nikkhou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nikkhou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nikkhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nikkhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.