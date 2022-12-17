Dr. Kien Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kien Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kien Tran, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Liberty Dermatology Consulting6800 Scenic Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 475-5300
-
2
Liberty Dermatology6800 Heritage Pkwy Ste 100, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (972) 475-5300
-
3
Liberty Dermatology7105 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 100, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 475-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
Dr and staff were attentive to complaints and explained treatment.
About Dr. Kien Tran, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1417158833
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Allegheny General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.