Overview

Dr. Kien Tran, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Tran works at Liberty Dermatology Consulting in Rowlett, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.