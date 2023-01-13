Dr. Kiersten Moreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiersten Moreno, MD
Dr. Kiersten Moreno, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Independence Women's Clinic19550 E 39th St S Ste 300, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 478-0220Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Moreno is wonderful, friendly and goes the extra mile for her patients. I would definitely recommend her to some one new to having a baby or other health care needs.
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Dr. Moreno has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreno has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreno.
