Dr. Kijana Nix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kijana Nix, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kijana Nix, MD
Dr. Kijana Nix, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cheverly, MD.
Dr. Nix works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nix's Office Locations
-
1
Cheverly Pediatrics6490 Landover Rd Ste G, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 235-1014
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nix?
About Dr. Kijana Nix, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1043368756
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nix works at
Dr. Nix has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.