Dr. Kikelomo Otuyelu-Garritano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kikelomo Otuyelu-Garritano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Her Wellness Health Center65 Old Ridgefield Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 665-0900
Womens Obstetrics and Gynecology115 Technology Dr Unit B107, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 268-2239
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Super positive experience, and would recommend this doctor without hesitation. Dr Garritano is kind, patient, and thorough. I felt totally comfortable with her and everyone in her office. Received excellent, professional care and am so glad I found her! If you're in Fairfield County and looking for an OBGYN look no further
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Yoruba
- Metropolitan Hosp/NY Med Coll
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- IONA COLLEGE
Dr. Otuyelu-Garritano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otuyelu-Garritano accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otuyelu-Garritano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otuyelu-Garritano speaks Spanish and Yoruba.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Otuyelu-Garritano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otuyelu-Garritano.
