Overview of Dr. Kikelomo Otuyelu-Garritano, MD

Dr. Kikelomo Otuyelu-Garritano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Otuyelu-Garritano works at Her Wellness Health Center in Wilton, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.