Dr. Kiley Manetta, DO

Prenatal Care
4.9 (106)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kiley Manetta, DO is a Prenatal Care Specialist in Canton, GA. They completed their residency with Grandview Hospital And Medical Center

Dr. Manetta works at Peachtree Womens Clinic Canton in Canton, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peachtree Womens Clinic Canton
    460 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 360, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 264-8590
    Monday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:30pm
  2. 2
    Peachtree Womens Clinic Forsyth
    1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 250, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 264-8592
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Fetal Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Great and helpful.
    Anonymous — Sep 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kiley Manetta, DO
    About Dr. Kiley Manetta, DO

    Specialties
    • Prenatal Care
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689871295
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiley Manetta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manetta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Manetta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manetta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

