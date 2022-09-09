Dr. Kiley Manetta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiley Manetta, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiley Manetta, DO is a Prenatal Care Specialist in Canton, GA. They completed their residency with Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Manetta works at
Peachtree Womens Clinic Canton460 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 360, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 264-8590Monday8:30am - 1:30pmTuesday8:30am - 1:30pmWednesday8:30am - 1:30pmThursday8:30am - 1:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:30pm
Peachtree Womens Clinic Forsyth1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 250, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 264-8592Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great and helpful.
About Dr. Kiley Manetta, DO
- Prenatal Care
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Manetta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Manetta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Manetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Manetta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.