Dr. Kiley Reynolds, DO

Pain Medicine
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kiley Reynolds, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Reynolds works at Superior Pain Solutions in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Superior Pain Solutions
    8200 SW 117th Ave, Miami, FL 33183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Spondylitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Spondylitis

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Plans
    • Total Health Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Dr. Reynolds is an amazing doctor. He is a doctor with great professional ethics, and sensibility His Staff is excelente. Yurien is an incredible person too, always willings to listen to you with everything you need. Thanks you Dr Reynolds
    Aldy Machado — Jun 16, 2022
    About Dr. Kiley Reynolds, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649472879
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami
    Internship
    • The Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiley Reynolds, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reynolds works at Superior Pain Solutions in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Reynolds’s profile.

    Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

