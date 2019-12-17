Dr. Walp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiley Walp, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiley Walp, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Walp works at
Locations
-
1
The Pavilion At Doylestown Hospital599 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walp?
Outstanding. Dr. Walp is very professional, and caring. Dr. Walp takes the time to educate, and addresses any questions and concerns you may have
About Dr. Kiley Walp, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1497981237
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walp works at
Dr. Walp has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Walp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.