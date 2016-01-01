Dr. Killol Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Killol Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Killol Patel, MD
Dr. Killol Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Millburn, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
SBMC Pulmonary Services235 Millburn Ave Ste 101, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 520-6187
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Killol Patel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1467743286
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (New Jersey)
- Bj Medical College
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.