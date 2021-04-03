Dr. Abson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim Abson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kim Abson, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Cold Sore and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 904 7th Ave Fl 6, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-4748
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-4748
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Long time patient (20 plus years). Dr. Abson has always been very helpful, patient and listens to my needs. She is extremely knowledgeable. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Kim Abson, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1215902135
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Dermatology
