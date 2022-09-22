Overview of Dr. Kim Mai, MD

Dr. Kim Mai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.



Dr. Mai works at Alliance Retina of Texas in Arlington, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.