Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. M G Bloom, MD
Overview of Dr. M G Bloom, MD
Dr. M G Bloom, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom's Office Locations
Respiratory Consultants of Houston6550 Fannin St Ste 2403, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-6250
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
His knowledge and willingness to go beyond expectations has saved my life on 2 occasions over the years. He stands head and shoulders above most doctors. Dr. Bloom truly is a “top doc!”
About Dr. M G Bloom, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1023029089
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bloom has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
