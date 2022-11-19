Dr. Bui has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim Bui, MD
Dr. Kim Bui, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA.
Fair Oaks Womens Health625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 255, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 304-2626
Dr. Bui was the most amazing gynecologist I’ve ever experienced. She was compassionate and gentle, very explicit with each step of the exam, spoke to me with respect and dignity, and alleviated my anxieties through gentle verbal reinforcement. She’s absolutely an example for all gynecological physicians on Doctor/patient etiquette and trauma informed care.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.