Dr. Kim Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Bui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kim Bui, MD
Dr. Kim Bui, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners9339 Genesee Ave Ste 220, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 455-7520Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bui?
I have been a patient of Dr. Bui for years now.
About Dr. Kim Bui, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235244252
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bui speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.