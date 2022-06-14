Overview

Dr. Kim Burrell, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Burrell works at Centennial Eye Associates, PLLC in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.