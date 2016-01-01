Overview of Dr. Kim Charney, MD

Dr. Kim Charney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Charney works at Kim James Charney M.d. Inc. in Orange, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.