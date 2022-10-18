Overview of Dr. Kim-Dung Nguyen, MD

Dr. Kim-Dung Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Kim-dung T. Nguyen MD PC in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.