Dr. Kim Grant, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (8)
Map Pin Small Lexington, KY
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kim Grant, MD

Dr. Kim Grant, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.

Dr. Grant works at David Marwil MD in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Dr. Grant's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David Marwil MD
    1517 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 276-4584

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Kim Grant, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790087997
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kim Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Grant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.