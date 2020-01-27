Dr. Kim Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Grant, MD
Overview of Dr. Kim Grant, MD
Dr. Kim Grant, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant's Office Locations
-
1
David Marwil MD1517 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 276-4584
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?
Kim is very professional, positive, outwardly empathetic and a top mental health provider. She refrains from cookie cutter type therapy- she is willing to try combination med therapy until the right combination is established. She is skilled at identifying over lapping symptoms and treating them properly. Her primary focus is on treating symptoms not labeling patients. She is a certified Masters of Psychopharmacology, and has served as a National Speaker for Forest Pharmaceuticals. She’s a consultant for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Her medical degree certifies her as a highly skilled expert as a top mental health care provider. She is conscious of her patients waiting time in the waiting room...you won’t be waiting 45 minutes to an hour, because she schedules her patients effectively and doesn’t bulk up her schedule in order to maximize her revenue stream... Patient treatment is her priority. I rank her 5 stars.
About Dr. Kim Grant, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1790087997
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.