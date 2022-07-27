See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Kim Hardey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (41)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kim Hardey, MD

Dr. Kim Hardey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hardey works at Kim Hardey MD in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hardey's Office Locations

    Kim Hardey MD
    155 Hospital Dr Ste 302, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 261-5433
    Lafayette
    1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 403, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 261-5433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 27, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Hardey’s for almost 25 years. He has a very caring bedside manner. He always listens to my concerns and answers my questions. Because of his strong Christian beliefs, he respects the sanctity of life.
    Karen — Jul 27, 2022
    About Dr. Kim Hardey, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639138753
    Education & Certifications

    • Charity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Hardey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hardey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hardey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hardey has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

