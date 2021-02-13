Overview

Dr. Kim Herman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denton, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Herman works at UM Shore Medical Group- Primary Care at Denton in Denton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.