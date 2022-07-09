Dr. Kim Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Johnston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kim Johnston, MD
Dr. Kim Johnston, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Macon, GA.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston's Office Locations
-
1
Georgia Neurosurgical Institute840 Pine St Ste 880, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-7092Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Georgia Neurosurgical Institute, Warner Robins312 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 743-7092
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- NovaNet
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnston?
I recently had back surgery performed by Dr. Kim Johnston and his team. I would highly recommend GNI if you are suffering with any spinal issues. Starting with my initial visit, I was very pleased with the staff and was treated with excellent care and compassion. Gwen K. Musella, GA
About Dr. Kim Johnston, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1417994096
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.