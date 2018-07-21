Dr. Kim Jurell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Jurell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Jurell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They completed their residency with St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center|C J Zablocki Vet Aff Med Center
Dr. Jurell works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Fairfield2990 Mack Rd Ste 107, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 860-4801
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Why can't I just call and make an appointment ? Instead of having to wait up to 24 hrs. for the office to call me back ? I am NOT a new patient . What if I'm not home when they call back ? NOT GOOD !!!!!
About Dr. Kim Jurell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1114916012
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center|C J Zablocki Vet Aff Med Center
Dr. Jurell works at
