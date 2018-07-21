Overview

Dr. Kim Jurell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They completed their residency with St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center|C J Zablocki Vet Aff Med Center



Dr. Jurell works at Gastro Health in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.