Dr. Kim Koger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (23)
Map Pin Small Jupiter, FL
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kim Koger, MD

Dr. Kim Koger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Koger works at Koger Cosmetic Clinic & MedSpa in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery of Jupiter P.A.
    4600 Military Trl Ste 202, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 748-1565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 24, 2020
    Life changing. Why did I wait so long to do surgery? My body feels restored and I have so much confidence in and out of clothes! Go see Dr Koger, you will not be disappointed.
    Mama617 — Apr 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kim Koger, MD
    About Dr. Kim Koger, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689700494
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kleinert Inst Hand & Microsurg
    Residency
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Stanford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Koger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koger works at Koger Cosmetic Clinic & MedSpa in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Koger’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Koger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

