Overview

Dr. Kim Lamotte-Malone, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lamotte-Malone works at Anthem Hills Pediatrics in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.