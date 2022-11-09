See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Longmont, CO
Dr. Kim Lane, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kim Lane, MD

Dr. Kim Lane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital.

Dr. Lane works at WOMENS HEALTH WISE LLC in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lane's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Health Wise
    630 15th Ave Ste 200, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 776-5820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Longmont United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Hemorrhoids
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Birth Control
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dilation and Curettage
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Incontinence
Infertility
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Menopause
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Pain
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregnancy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Uterine Prolapse
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Provider Network
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 09, 2022
    I cannot say enough wonderful things about Dr. Lane. She is an amazing doctor who is thorough, attentive and compassionate. She is dedicated to providing the best patient care possible. She has always taken her time during each appointment to answer all of my questions and provide the best course of action. She is the first doctor to make me feel seen and heard. Because of this I was able to receive a diagnosis and treatment that helped my overall health. The women in her office are also amazing. From entering the office until exiting, every single person I came in contact with was friendly, helpful, and professional. I feel so lucky to have found Dr. Lane and the women at Women’s Health Wise!
    Tara Roeder — Nov 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kim Lane, MD
    About Dr. Kim Lane, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477548188
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tx Tech University Health Science Center
    Internship
    • Methodist Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lane works at WOMENS HEALTH WISE LLC in Longmont, CO. View the full address on Dr. Lane’s profile.

    Dr. Lane has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

