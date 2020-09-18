See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Carlos, CA
Dr. Kim Le, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kim Le, MD

Dr. Kim Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Le works at PALO ALTO MEDICAL FOUNDATION in San Carlos, CA with other offices in Redwood City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Le's Office Locations

  1
    Sutter Bay Medical Foundation
    301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 321-4121
  2
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Redwood Shores
    290 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA 94065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 598-3160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 18, 2020
    She is the most empathic Doctor I have ever met and is a strong patient advocate. She is a great diagnostician and is committed to helping her patient get better
    — Sep 18, 2020
    About Dr. Kim Le, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326238643
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

