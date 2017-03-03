Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim-Lien Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kim-Lien Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Medical Center PC130 Prospect St, Reading, PA 19606 Directions (610) 370-9360
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Dr Kim is an excellent doctor and more importantly, an excellent human being. She is very personal with her patients and cares about you as a person. Not like the Corporate doctors of today. She spends the time needed with her patients and is a real 1 on 1 doctor. One of the best doctors I have ever had.
About Dr. Kim-Lien Nguyen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Vietnamese
- 1770544546
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks French and Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.