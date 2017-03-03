See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Reading, PA
Dr. Kim-Lien Nguyen, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (4)
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kim-Lien Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at Allergy & Asthma Medical Center PC in Reading, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy & Asthma Medical Center PC
    130 Prospect St, Reading, PA 19606 (610) 370-9360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Reading Hospital

Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
    Mar 03, 2017
    Dr Kim is an excellent doctor and more importantly, an excellent human being. She is very personal with her patients and cares about you as a person. Not like the Corporate doctors of today. She spends the time needed with her patients and is a real 1 on 1 doctor. One of the best doctors I have ever had.
    Gary G in Leesport, PA — Mar 03, 2017
    Internal Medicine
    39 years of experience
    English, French and Vietnamese
    1770544546
    OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Allergy & Asthma Medical Center PC in Reading, PA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen's profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

