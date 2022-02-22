Dr. Kim Maale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Maale, MD
Overview of Dr. Kim Maale, MD
Dr. Kim Maale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
Dr. Maale works at
Dr. Maale's Office Locations
-
1
Kim K. Maale M.d. P.A.3108 Midway Rd Ste 106, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 608-0359
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maale?
Dr. Maale immediately earned my trust. She came very highly recommended by every medical professional I talked to. Dr. Maale is thorough, knowledgeable, and skillful. She made me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Kim Maale, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1598718389
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maale accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maale works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Maale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.