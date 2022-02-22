See All Ophthalmologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Kim Maale, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kim Maale, MD

Dr. Kim Maale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.

Dr. Maale works at KIM MAALE MD in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kim K. Maale M.d. P.A.
    3108 Midway Rd Ste 106, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 608-0359

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery

Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 22, 2022
    Dr. Maale immediately earned my trust. She came very highly recommended by every medical professional I talked to. Dr. Maale is thorough, knowledgeable, and skillful. She made me feel comfortable.
    About Dr. Kim Maale, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598718389
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Maale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Maale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

