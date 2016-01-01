See All Ophthalmologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Kim Mallick, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kim Mallick, MD

Dr. Kim Mallick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Mallick works at SWEDISH CANCER INSTITUTE in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Mallick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish Medical Center
    1221 Madison St Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 215-2323

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kim Mallick, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952523219
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mallick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mallick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mallick works at SWEDISH CANCER INSTITUTE in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Mallick’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

