Dr. Kim Man, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Man is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Man, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Man, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Man works at
Locations
-
1
Northpointe Heart Center27901 Woodward Ave Ste 300, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 545-4850
-
2
Beaumont Northpointe Heart Center - Sterling Heights44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 560, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (248) 545-0070
-
3
Beaumont Northpointe Heart Center - Southfield16800 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 102, Southfield, MI 48076 Directions (248) 569-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Man?
About Dr. Kim Man, DO
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1548210644
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Man accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Man has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Man works at
Dr. Man has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Man on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Man speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Man. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Man.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Man, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Man appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.