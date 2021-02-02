Overview of Dr. Kim Margolis, MD

Dr. Kim Margolis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Margolis works at Metro Nephrologists PC in Warren, MI with other offices in Commerce Township, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.