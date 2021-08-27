Dr. Kim McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim McDonald, MD
Overview of Dr. Kim McDonald, MD
Dr. Kim McDonald, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine.
Kim Lee Mcdonald4585 Washington St Ste C4, Florissant, MO 63033 Directions (314) 838-8839
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
She listen to your needs and wants give u the best internal medicine care and just a nice place to go to to see your doctor
About Dr. Kim McDonald, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1386636009
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
