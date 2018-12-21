Overview of Dr. Kim Murray, MD

Dr. Kim Murray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Murray works at Kim Patrick Murray MD in Miami, FL with other offices in North Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

