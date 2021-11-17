Overview of Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM

Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Perrysburg, OH.



Dr. Nadaud works at Mercy Health - Perrysburg Podiatry in Perrysburg, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.