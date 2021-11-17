Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM
Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Perrysburg, OH.
Dr. Nadaud's Office Locations
Mercy Perrysburg Podiatry521 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 874-6888Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Mercy West Toledo Podiatry3030 W Sylvania Ave Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43613 Directions (419) 474-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim Nadaud treated my plantar fasciitis with great skill. I received an injection which cleared up my pain overnight. She molded my feet for orthotics. She is so pleasant and friendly and professional. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
