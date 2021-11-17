See All Podiatrists in Perrysburg, OH
Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Perrysburg, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM

Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. 

Dr. Nadaud works at Mercy Health - Perrysburg Podiatry in Perrysburg, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
4.2 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
Dr. Bruce Saferin, DPM
3.7 (3)
View Profile

Dr. Nadaud's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Perrysburg Podiatry
    521 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 874-6888
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mercy West Toledo Podiatry
    3030 W Sylvania Ave Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 474-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  • Mercy Saint Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nadaud?

    Nov 17, 2021
    Dr. Kim Nadaud treated my plantar fasciitis with great skill. I received an injection which cleared up my pain overnight. She molded my feet for orthotics. She is so pleasant and friendly and professional. I highly recommend her!
    Gwen Diamond — Nov 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nadaud to family and friends

    Dr. Nadaud's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nadaud

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM.

    About Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568741700
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nadaud has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nadaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nadaud has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadaud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadaud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadaud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kim Nadaud, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.