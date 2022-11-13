Dr. Kim Nickelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nickelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Nickelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Kim Nickelson, MD
Dr. Kim Nickelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Luth Genl Hosp
Dr. Nickelson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nickelson's Office Locations
-
1
Metcare301 NW 84th Ave Ste 101, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 581-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nickelson?
On time, caring, returns calls, etc. She’s been my PCP forever!??
About Dr. Kim Nickelson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1861473589
Education & Certifications
- Luth Genl Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nickelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nickelson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nickelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nickelson works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nickelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nickelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nickelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nickelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.