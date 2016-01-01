Overview of Dr. Kim Poludnianyk, DO

Dr. Kim Poludnianyk, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA.



Dr. Poludnianyk works at Memorial Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.