Dr. Kim Reichert, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Reichert, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kim Reichert, DPM
Dr. Kim Reichert, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS COLLEGE OF HEALTH CAREERS.
Dr. Reichert works at
Dr. Reichert's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Foot Surgeons2900 Frank Scott Pkwy W Ste 900, Belleville, IL 62223 Directions (618) 277-5700Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reichert?
About Dr. Kim Reichert, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1710955752
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS COLLEGE OF HEALTH CAREERS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reichert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reichert accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reichert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reichert works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reichert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reichert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.