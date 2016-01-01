See All Podiatric Surgeons in Belleville, IL
Dr. Kim Reichert, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kim Reichert, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Belleville, IL
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kim Reichert, DPM

Dr. Kim Reichert, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS COLLEGE OF HEALTH CAREERS.

Dr. Reichert works at Associated Foot Surgeons in Belleville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nirali Shah, DPM
Dr. Nirali Shah, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Reichert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Foot Surgeons
    2900 Frank Scott Pkwy W Ste 900, Belleville, IL 62223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 277-5700
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reichert?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kim Reichert, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kim Reichert, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reichert to family and friends

    Dr. Reichert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Reichert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kim Reichert, DPM.

    About Dr. Kim Reichert, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710955752
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS COLLEGE OF HEALTH CAREERS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Reichert, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reichert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reichert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reichert works at Associated Foot Surgeons in Belleville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Reichert’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reichert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reichert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kim Reichert, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.