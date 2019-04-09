Overview of Dr. Kim Reilly, MD

Dr. Kim Reilly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Reilly works at Prime Care Of Southeastern Ohio in Zanesville, OH with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.