Dr. Kim Reilly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kim Reilly, MD
Dr. Kim Reilly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Dr. Reilly's Office Locations
Primecare Pediatrics751 Forest Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-8502
Advance Community Health Inc1011 ROCK QUARRY RD, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (984) 464-6749
Buckeye Home Health Service Inc860 Bethesda Dr, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-8502
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very friendly and takes time to listen to my concerns. She takes the time to really get to know my family!
About Dr. Kim Reilly, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1922083674
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reilly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reilly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.
