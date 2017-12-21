Dr. Kim Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kim Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Kim Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
El Paso Pediatrics Assoc650 Belvidere St, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 593-2033
El Paso Pediatric Assoc. P.A.1160 SADDLE BRONC DR, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 593-2033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been my son since he was born shes great. Every time we see her goes thru everything and makes sure all you questions are answered
About Dr. Kim Rodriguez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629056387
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Pediatrics
