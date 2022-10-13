See All Dermatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Kim Ross, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (372)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kim Ross, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ross works at Kim Ross dermatology in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Seguin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Ross Dermatology
    1303 McCullough Ave Ste 560, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 225-2769
  2. 2
    Arlynn H Hartfiel MD PA
    519 N King St Ste 103, Seguin, TX 78155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 225-2769

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 372 ratings
    Patient Ratings (372)
    5 Star
    (288)
    4 Star
    (30)
    3 Star
    (17)
    2 Star
    (11)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Oct 13, 2022
    Had a great experience with dr ross
    Alex — Oct 13, 2022
    Dr. Kim Ross, MD
    About Dr. Kim Ross, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1184600165
    Education & Certifications

    • Metrohealth Med Center|U THSCSA|University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio|University Tx Med School San Antonio
    • Medical College Of Ohio
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ross has seen patients for Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    372 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

