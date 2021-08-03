Overview of Dr. Kim Scott, MD

Dr. Kim Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Karen J Puckett, MD PLC, Murfreesboro, TN in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.