Dr. Kim Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Kim Scott, MD
Dr. Kim Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
Karen J Puckett, MD, PLC1041 N Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 617-3499
The Womens Group of Franklin Pllc4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 208, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 778-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Scott. Not only is she super knowledgeable and so sweet and reassuring but she also found my breast cancer so early that it made alll the difference. Forever grateful to her!
About Dr. Kim Scott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1225020563
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
