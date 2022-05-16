Overview

Dr. Kim Thornton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Thornton works at Boston IVF Fertility Clinic in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.