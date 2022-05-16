See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Waltham, MA
Dr. Kim Thornton, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kim Thornton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Dr. Thornton works at Boston IVF Fertility Clinic in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Fertility & Gynecology
    130 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 434-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Portsmouth Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 16, 2022
    After many miscarriages going through Fallon and totally wasting my time with them I went to Dr. Thornton 13 years ago and now am blessed with my son. Can’t thank her enough. She got to the bottom of all my medical issues and explained them in great detail and took lots of time to explain things to me. Dr. Thornton if your reading this thank you. You have blessed me and my life is now complete.
    Justine — May 16, 2022
    About Dr. Kim Thornton, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992742191
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim Thornton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thornton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thornton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thornton works at Boston IVF Fertility Clinic in Waltham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Thornton’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thornton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thornton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thornton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thornton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

