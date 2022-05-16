Dr. Kim Thornton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thornton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Thornton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Boston Fertility & Gynecology130 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 434-6500
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
After many miscarriages going through Fallon and totally wasting my time with them I went to Dr. Thornton 13 years ago and now am blessed with my son. Can’t thank her enough. She got to the bottom of all my medical issues and explained them in great detail and took lots of time to explain things to me. Dr. Thornton if your reading this thank you. You have blessed me and my life is now complete.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1992742191
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
