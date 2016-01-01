Dr. Kim Tibaldi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tibaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Tibaldi, MD
Overview of Dr. Kim Tibaldi, MD
Dr. Kim Tibaldi, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Tibaldi's Office Locations
Associates in Transplant Medicine94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7667
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
About Dr. Kim Tibaldi, MD
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College - St Vincent's Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
