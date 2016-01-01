Overview of Dr. Kim Tibaldi, MD

Dr. Kim Tibaldi, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Tibaldi works at Associates in Transplant Medicine in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.