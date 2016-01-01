Overview of Dr. Kim Wheeling, MD

Dr. Kim Wheeling, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Wheeling works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Ravenna in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.