Dr. Kim Wiley, MD
Overview
Dr. Kim Wiley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.
Locations
Ohio Valley Colon and Rectal Surgeons Pllc76 16th St Ste 100, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 238-0212
Precision Anesthesia Services LLC68 STATE ROUTE 7, Bridgeport, OH 43912 Directions (740) 994-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I totally trust this man and his office with everything i have, not only did he save my dads life but he helped me when i was in so much pain i could have ended mine. He got me into surgery in one day and he talked to me several times on operation day to be sure i understood what was going to happen and answered all my questions without making me feel like i was taking up his time. Surgery went well and i was in just a little pain the day of and then felt better every day after. I cant say enough about Dr. Wiley. Bless this man!
About Dr. Kim Wiley, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1780735464
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiley works at
Dr. Wiley has seen patients for Constipation, Colorectal Cancer, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiley.
